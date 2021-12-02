Dogecoin Large Transactions Increase by 10% Amid Market Dip

News
Thu, 12/02/2021 - 15:02
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin large transactions increase by 10%, as per on-chain metrics by IntoTheBlock
Dogecoin Large Transactions Increase by 10% Amid Market Dip
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin's large transactions have increased by 10% in the past 24 hours, according to on-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock crypto analytics. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a dip at the moment as Bitcoin and the majority of tokens record slight losses.

Charts

Courtesy: IntoTheBlock-Charts

Large transactions track transfers that are $100,000 or more, and an increase in these metrics serve as a proxy for whales and institutions. It also provides insight into their potential investments.

Doge Chart

DOGE Large Transaction Chart, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Dogecoin transactions are on the rise as Binance fully opens withdrawals of Dogecoin after the technical glitch that spurred a heated back and forth between Elon Musk and the Binance CEO.

Users of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, had suffered inconveniences when Dogecoin withdrawals were interrupted on Nov. 27, 2021.

Dogecoin, the meme coin created as a joke in 2013, presently ranks as the 10th largest and is marginally up in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin has gained nearly 6,300% in the past year, according to CoinGecko. The global cryptocurrency market cap was down 1.5% at $2.74 trillion as of press time.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
12/02/2021 - 16:12
Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
12/02/2021 - 16:02
Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
12/02/2021 - 15:40
ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide