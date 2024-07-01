Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial AI Statement: Details

Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has raised some serious questions about the future of artificial general intelligence (AGI). The Dogecoin (DOGE) founder has actively shared his stance on artificial intelligence (AI) in recent times.

However, he talked about AGI this time. AGI is a field of AI that relies on theoretical research as it aims to develop self-learning tools. These tools have the primary function of possessing human-like intelligence. Notably, AGI-based tools are being developed to do tasks that they were not necessarily built for.

Artificial intelligence has remained a trending topic in the past couple of years, and AGI has emerged as one of its hottest fields. Jumping on the bandwagon, Billy Markus asked an interesting yet important question on his X account.

are you more optimistic, more concerned, or more doubtful of AGI in the next 10 years? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 1, 2024

The Dogecoin founder asked his followers about their thoughts on AGI. He asked them if they are optimistic, concerned or doubtful about the role of AGI in the next 10 years. This comes as many have raised concerns about AGI's advancement, as they fear it could put millions of people out of a job.

Major impacts

Markus has previously raised some serious concerns about the future of AI. Back in May, he said that AI is going to bring some serious changes to multiple industries. For instance, he explained that web search engines are going to integrate AI, and this would eventually result in a decrease in website visits. Moreover, he predicted that companies that rely on search engines will go out of business.

The DOGE founder also raised some ethical concerns. He said that AI tools are going to be trained by random comments from random individuals and not by industry experts. As a result, Markus seems to be worried about the advancement of AI and its subfields, like AGI.