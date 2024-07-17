DOGE Price Prediction for July 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trying to hold the gained initiative; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 3.69% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.1245 and the resistance of $0.1276.

However, if buyers seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near $0.1270, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.13 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.1286. Until the price is below it, there is still a chance of seeing a correction. But if it breaks out and the candle closes above it, traders may witness a rise to $0.1350.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is trading near the resistance of $0.1275. If the situation does not change until the end of the week, growth may lead to a test of $0.14 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1254 at press time.