Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great is chance to see further growth of DOGE?
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 15:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are trying to hold the gained initiative; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 3.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.1245 and the resistance of $0.1276.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 12:57
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if buyers seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near $0.1270, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.13 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.1286. Until the price is below it, there is still a chance of seeing a correction. But if it breaks out and the candle closes above it, traders may witness a rise to $0.1350.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is trading near the resistance of $0.1275. If the situation does not change until the end of the week, growth may lead to a test of $0.14 next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1254 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:30
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:30
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Logs Insane Sentiment Jump
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:30
    Bitcoin Logs Insane Sentiment Jump
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD