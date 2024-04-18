Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets in Trading Volume as Price Eyes Recovery

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Signs of potential DOGE price recovery emerge, fueled by its strong community and increased trading activity
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 13:23
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets in Trading Volume as Price Eyes Recovery
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has experienced a significant uptick in trading volume over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass. This surge in trading activity comes as the DOGE community and investors anticipate a potential recovery in its price. CoinGlass reports that DOGE's trading volume has increased by 11.96%, reaching a total of $3.44 billion.

    A detailed breakdown of the trading volume reveals that Binance leads the way with $1.47 billion, followed by OKX with $909.56 million and Bybit with $520.33 million, among other exchanges. The substantial increase in trading volume indicates renewed interest and activity around Dogecoin, suggesting that traders are closely monitoring its price movements.

    Price shows signs of recovery

    Despite the surge in trading volume, Dogecoin's price continues to find itself in a bearish state. Currently trading at $0.1485, DOGE has experienced a decline of 4.63% over the last 24 hours. However, there are signs of a potential recovery, as the price has increased by 1.98% in the last hour alone. It remains uncertain whether Dogecoin can sustain this minor surge and initiate a more substantial recovery.

    The broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin, is also struggling to rebound from a recent dip into bearish territory. Despite this, Dogecoin's strong and vibrant community could play a pivotal role in its potential recovery. The surge in trading volume indicates that the DOGE community remains active and engaged, which could support the cryptocurrency's price stability and potential upward movement.

    While it is still early to determine whether the meme coin can break free from its current bearish trend, the increased trading volume and signs of price recovery offer a glimmer of hope for DOGE investors and enthusiasts. As the broader cryptocurrency market continues to navigate through uncertain waters, all eyes will be on Dogecoin to see if it can sustain its momentum and pave the way for a more substantial recovery.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

