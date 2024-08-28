    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25% in Volume as Price Takes Bait

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin maintaining massive investor embrace, as showcased in volume
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 8:15
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25% in Volume as Price Takes Bait
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is undergoing a major bearish retreat as Bitcoin (BTC) has forced other assets to a new low, including Dogecoin (DOGE), per CoinMarketCap data. While the price of Dogecoin took the bearish bait, other important metrics have stayed elevated.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin price sends bullish signal with volume boost

    At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin had added a new zero and was changing hands for $0.09925, down by 6.25% in 24 hours. Rather than focus on this price outlook to redefine the next pace, investors have chosen a more bullish path for DOGE.

    Related
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 15:13
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The trading volume has jumped by more than 25% within the same period, with a total of $668,022,374 traded. For a relatively more speculative digital currency, this trading volume is making no unique difference for DOGE. After flirting around the crucial support level at $0.10, the coin eventually caved in, dropping as low as $0.0097.

    Notably, Dogecoin is only one of the hits among the meme coin assets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE recorded worse drawdowns, with their prices falling 7.2% and 9.23% to $0.00001378 and $0.000007694, respectively.

    Rebound trend to watch

    It is worth noting that individual tokens have their respective strengths and weaknesses. With the price at a near multi-week low, Dogecoin investors may need to focus on its strength. 

    The coin is a major favorite of market whales, who keep plunging heavily, hoping the ultimate price rebound will favor them. With IntoTheBlock data showing that more than 70% of Dogecoin addresses are profitable, the confidence to defy current market trends is high.

    Related
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    Wed, 08/28/2024 - 05:48
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This might further help the DOGE price in its journey toward recovery. Ultimately, the resurgence of BTC in the short term remains the dominant catalyst that might trigger the Dogecoin rebound based on the strong correlation.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 8:02
    Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Dropped by Shiba Inu Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 5:48
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    SHKeeper Updates - Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Payment Processor
    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25% in Volume as Price Takes Bait
    Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Dropped by Shiba Inu Team
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD