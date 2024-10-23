Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Decentralization Project to Welcome Major Update: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin ecosystem platform set to welcome new release
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 15:04
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Dogecoin community is buzzing with anticipation as the dog-themed cryptocurrency prepares to roll out a significant update to its decentralization project.

    In a new tweet, the Dogecoin Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established to provide support for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, announced that Dogebox 0.3.0 will be going out later this week.

    Changes include SPV Node support, which is part of PUPs, and installation improvements, which will allow for the selection of install and data location for disk partition and blockchain storage, respectively. The SPV Node will now be available for testing via Dogebox — providing a lightweight node for transacting DOGE on slimmed-down devices where resources are limited.

    The update also includes general improvements, such as miscellaneous bug fixes and enhancements.

    What is Dogebox?

    Dogebox is the Dogecoin ecosystem platform, which is decentralized, grassroots and self-hosted. It is a Linux server distribution and custom server software built specifically to meet the needs of the Dogecoin community.

    Dogebox aims to provide a decentralized platform for the development, distribution and self-hosting of software (known as PUPs) that will bring real utility to the Dogecoin ecosystem and drive adoption.

    Dogecoin Foundation developer Timothy Stebbing stated in a recent tweet that the Dogecoin Foundation's work on decentralization project Dogebox is aimed at creating 10,000 additional nodes running in people's homes and shops by the end of 2025.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 0.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.1388 and up 10% weekly.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

