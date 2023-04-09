Dogecoin (DOGE): Crypto Community Reacts to Burger King UK's Cryptic Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Burger King UK piqued the attention of the crypto community after it made a cryptic tweet.

The fast food chain tweeted, "brb I'm making BiteCoin." The tweet caught the attention of the Dogecoin community after Burger King had made mentions of "doge" in its tweets in recent times.

brb I'm making BiteCoin — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) April 8, 2023

As reported, the U.K. restaurant of global fast-food giant Burger King tweeted, "Trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge" while it made a rather unusual request in reaction to a crypto user's tweet, "We need doge."

Members of the Dogecoin community commented on the tweet, and a user expressed disappointment, citing the "Grimacecoin" experience.

Early last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he would eat a Happy Meal on the TV if fast food giant McDonald's started accepting Dogecoin as payment. McDonald's seemingly backed away from the offer by tweeting that it will accept Dogecoin if Tesla accepts "Grimacecoin."

Another user tweeted that Burger King had just spawned an imaginary coin into existence, while other users urged it to accept Dogecoin.

In the week, Ralph Lauren announced it would be accepting crypto payments in its new Miami store through BitPay, which supports cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin.

Wild week for Dogecoin

Dogecoin jumped as much as 35% in the week after Twitter users observed their home buttons changed into the Doge meme. Social analytics platform LunarCrush gives a recap of Dogecoin's social activity in the past week.

According to LunarCrush, it was an incredibly wild week for Dogecoin as its average hourly social dominance shot up to 7.54%, representing an increase of 212%. Its average unique hourly social contributors also soared by 381%, while its total social engagements rose to 1.97 billion, an increase of 990%.

In related news, the SwissBorg platform has announced the debut of Dogecoin on its trading app.