    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Epic Surge of $1 Million Transactions, What's Going On?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin is experiencing significant uptick in whale activity
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 15:37
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, is experiencing a significant uptick in whale activity. In the past day, a significant surge in $1 million transactions has been seen.

    The recent increase in such transactions for Dogecoin suggests that large holders are either accumulating more DOGE or moving substantial amounts of the cryptocurrency for other strategic purposes.

    Data from blockchain analytics platforms show that these high-value transactions numbering over 150, involving amounts of over $1 million, have been reported in the last 24 hours.

    According to crypto analyst Ali, who cited Santiment data, "Dogecoin whale activity is on the rise. Over 150 DOGE transactions, each exceeding $1 million, have been recorded in the past 24 hours."

    Increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, could be contributing to the rise in large transactions. Institutions entering the market often do so with substantial capital, leading to large transaction volumes.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Whales might be positioning themselves for anticipated price movements, either upward or downward, based on market analysis or news.

    Dogecoin price action

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 1.38% in the last 24 hours to $0.161. Dogecoin has remained above the 50-day SMA of $0.1547 since late May, indicating strong demand near this level.

    If this trend continues, Dogecoin may surpass the short-term barrier of $0.174, which is a crucial mark to monitor. If buyers break through this barrier, Dogecoin might rise to $0.21, and then to $0.23.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Conversely, if the price falls from the present level or the daily SMA 50, it may induce short-term selling. A breach below the 50-day SMA might reverse the short-term trend, sending Dogecoin to $0.14.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

