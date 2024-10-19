Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Overbought, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market capitalization, is currently on an uptrend, riding on the waves of positive broader market sentiment. However, on-chain market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted DOGE technical indicators, which suggest a potential price correction ahead.

What Dogecoin technical indicator is showing

In an X post, Martinez posted a Dogecoin chart showing DOGE trading past the $0.14 level. He noted that the TD Sequential, a crucial indicator for identifying the exact time of potential price reversals, flashes a sell signal on the daily chart.

The TD Sequential flashes a sell signal on the #Dogecoin $DOGE daily chart, anticipating a brief correction before the continuation of the uptrend.

This indicates that DOGE’s current uptrend stems from increased purchases, meaning it might be overbought. This phenomenon typically occurs when demand exceeds supply. Also, a cryptocurrency enters the overbought region when a price surge is without a supporting investment rationale.

A selling period usually follows an overbought condition. Based on this premise, Martinez claimed DOGE will potentially see a brief correction before continuing its ongoing uptrend. As of this writing, the DOGE price was trading at $0.143, up 7.15% in the past 24 hours.

On the weekly chart, DOGE rose over 28%, demonstrating its potential for further price surges.

Dogecoin predictions

Meanwhile, other market analysts have forecast bullish outcomes for DOGE. In a recent U.Today report, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt claims DOGE is well-positioned to reach the $1 mark. The trader based his forecast on Dogecoin’s increased social sentiments compared to other market players.

Besides increased social sentiment, Dogecoin recently witnessed a spike in whale activity. Overnight, the cumulative number of large investors holding DOGE equals around $63 million. In just 24 hours, whale inflow exceeded 1.17 billion DOGE, while outflows amounted to 640.1 million DOGE, respectively.

This indicates bullish activity from Dogecoin whales. Because these whales possess a large amount of crypto, such moves are usually followed by notable price movements.