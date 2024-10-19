Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Overbought, Here's Why

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin uptrend might see tiny speed bump
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 14:46
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Overbought, Here's Why
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market capitalization, is currently on an uptrend, riding on the waves of positive broader market sentiment. However, on-chain market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted DOGE technical indicators, which suggest a potential price correction ahead.

    What Dogecoin technical indicator is showing

    In an X post, Martinez posted a Dogecoin chart showing DOGE trading past the $0.14 level. He noted that the TD Sequential, a crucial indicator for identifying the exact time of potential price reversals, flashes a sell signal on the daily chart.

    Related
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 15:51
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This indicates that DOGE’s current uptrend stems from increased purchases, meaning it might be overbought. This phenomenon typically occurs when demand exceeds supply. Also, a cryptocurrency enters the overbought region when a price surge is without a supporting investment rationale.

    A selling period usually follows an overbought condition. Based on this premise, Martinez claimed DOGE will potentially see a brief correction before continuing its ongoing uptrend. As of this writing, the DOGE price was trading at $0.143, up 7.15% in the past 24 hours.

    On the weekly chart, DOGE rose over 28%, demonstrating its potential for further price surges.

    Dogecoin predictions

    Meanwhile, other market analysts have forecast bullish outcomes for DOGE. In a recent U.Today report, pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt claims DOGE is well-positioned to reach the $1 mark. The trader based his forecast on Dogecoin’s increased social sentiments compared to other market players.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 10:35
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Besides increased social sentiment, Dogecoin recently witnessed a spike in whale activity. Overnight, the cumulative number of large investors holding DOGE equals around $63 million. In just 24 hours, whale inflow exceeded 1.17 billion DOGE, while outflows amounted to 640.1 million DOGE, respectively. 

    This indicates bullish activity from Dogecoin whales. Because these whales possess a large amount of crypto, such moves are usually followed by notable price movements.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

