DOGE Price Prediction for March 22

The growth has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.77% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has broken the local support level of $0.1519. Until the rate is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. In this case, the correction may continue to the $0.14 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the $0.16 area, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game.

If the bar closes around current prices, one can expect a further drop to the nearest support level.

A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart. However, the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the range of $0.14-$0.16 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1490 at press time.