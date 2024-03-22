    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 22

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may drop of DOGE last?
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 16:10
    The growth has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.77% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has broken the local support level of $0.1519. Until the rate is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. In this case, the correction may continue to the $0.14 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the $0.16 area, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game.

    If the bar closes around current prices, one can expect a further drop to the nearest support level.

    Image by TradingView

    A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart. However, the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the range of $0.14-$0.16 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1490 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

