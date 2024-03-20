Advertisement
DOGE Price Prediction for March 20

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect further bull run of DOGE?
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.51% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the resistance of $0.1360. If buyers manage to fix the rate above that mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.14 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support of $0.1235. If the bar closes far from it, buyers may get back in the game, followed by further growth to $0.15 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price is trading near the support of $0.126. 

If the situation does not change by Sunday, there is a chance to see a breakout to the $0.11 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1322 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

