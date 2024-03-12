Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Prediction for March 12

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect drop of DOGE's price shortly?
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have not managed to completely seize the initiative; however, some cryptocurrencies are in the red zone already, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is approaching the support of $0.1675. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may expect a blast to the $0.1650 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. Meanwhile, sellers have not seized the initiative yet. 

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.17-$0.18 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is trading within the previous bar. Buyers may start thinking again about a further upward move only if the price gets back to the $0.20 area and fixes above it.

DOGE is trading at $0.1696 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

