DOGE Price Prediction for March 12

Sellers have not managed to completely seize the initiative; however, some cryptocurrencies are in the red zone already, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.22% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is approaching the support of $0.1675. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may expect a blast to the $0.1650 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. Meanwhile, sellers have not seized the initiative yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.17-$0.18 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is trading within the previous bar. Buyers may start thinking again about a further upward move only if the price gets back to the $0.20 area and fixes above it.

DOGE is trading at $0.1696 at press time.