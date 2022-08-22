Doge NFT Now Supported by Degenscore App

Mon, 08/22/2022 - 20:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Who’s the biggest Dogen? The Doge non-fungible token (NFT) project has been added to on-chain resume provider Degenscore
Doge NFT Now Supported by Degenscore App
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Degenscore, a popular service for building an on-chain resume, has announced that it now supports the Doge NFT.

It is one of the platforms that allows users to see their activity level with various decentralized finance protocols.

The fans of the NFT project can now earn Degenscore points by interacting with the project.

As reported by U.Today, a non-fungible token representing the iconic “Doge” meme from 2010 sold for a record-breaking $4 million last June. It was minted by none other than Atsuko Sato, the Japanese kindergarten teacher whose Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu inspired the most expensive meme ever.

A few months later, PleasrDAO started selling fractional ownership of it via a platform called Fractional.art. The fractionalized tokens were simply called DOG.

Related
XRP Rewards Announced by Binance for Users: Details
Fractionalized ownership makes it possible for ordinary buyers to get a piece of an expensive NFT that they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise. This provides wider access to the burgeoning sector.  

The owner of the art piece deposits it into a vault of a certain platform that allows issuing fungible ERC-20 tokens.

After buying DOG tokens, users are able to mint their own pixels of the hit NFT.  

The holders of DOG are also able to have a say in the decision-making process surrounding the project.  

As of now, PleasrDAO remains the top owner of the NFT, controlling 49% of the total token supply.

There are 200 wallets with more than a million DOG tokens. Overall, more than 10,000 users have already invested in the Dogecoin NFT project.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Now Supported as Collateral by Kraken Futures
08/22/2022 - 17:59
Cardano (ADA) Now Supported as Collateral by Kraken Futures
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Fake Block Was Submitted During Weekend Rainbow Hack
08/22/2022 - 16:20
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Fake Block Was Submitted During Weekend Rainbow Hack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/22/2022 - 16:16
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina