Doge NFT Now Supported by Degenscore App

Degenscore, a popular service for building an on-chain resume, has announced that it now supports the Doge NFT.



It is one of the platforms that allows users to see their activity level with various decentralized finance protocols.



The fans of the NFT project can now earn Degenscore points by interacting with the project.



As reported by U.Today, a non-fungible token representing the iconic “Doge” meme from 2010 sold for a record-breaking $4 million last June. It was minted by none other than Atsuko Sato, the Japanese kindergarten teacher whose Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu inspired the most expensive meme ever.



A few months later, PleasrDAO started selling fractional ownership of it via a platform called Fractional.art. The fractionalized tokens were simply called DOG.

Fractionalized ownership makes it possible for ordinary buyers to get a piece of an expensive NFT that they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise. This provides wider access to the burgeoning sector.The owner of the art piece deposits it into a vault of a certain platform that allows issuing fungible ERC-20 tokens.After buying DOG tokens, users are able to mint their own pixels of the hit NFT.The holders of DOG are also able to have a say in the decision-making process surrounding the project.As of now, PleasrDAO remains the top owner of the NFT , controlling 49% of the total token supply.There are 200 wallets with more than a million DOG tokens. Overall, more than 10,000 users have already invested in the Dogecoin NFT project.