DOGE Lovers Rejoice: Robinhood Teases Dogecoin Support for its New Wallet

Online brokerage Robinhood has recently released its self-custody Wallet on its iOS app

Popular zero-free brokerage service Robinhood has announced that it is "hard at work" on supporting Dogecoin, the largest cryptocurrency.

On Jan. 19, the company launch its much-anticipated self-custody "Robinhood Wallet" app, an iOS product allowing users to store their own crypto and interact with different networks.

The new product was initially given an exclusive beta release to 10,000 waitlisted customers in September 2022.

Ads Ads

The Robinhood Wallet is slowly being rolled out to over a million waitlisted users with access codes they've received.

The features of the wallet include swapping cryptocurrencies without network fees using the Ethereum sidechain Polygon (MATIC) along with added support for Ethereum (ETH).

The wallet is set to expand as it becomes integrated as an advanced "‘browser" for Web3. It provides more features such as connecting to decentralized applications (dApps) and non-fungible token marketplaces (NFT) marketplaces since it's essentially a standalone app that allows full control of assets in comparison to other wallets such as MetaMask or Phantom.

While currently only available on iOS mobile devices, we may also see a desktop browser extension or Android support depending on how successful it is among Apple users in the future. A Robinhood spokesperson stated that iOS users will first receive access before considering further expansion.

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood recelty delisted Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV).