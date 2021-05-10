DOGE-Inheriting Shiba-Inu Futures to Launch on Binance

After promising lo add SHIBA, Binance crypto exchange has announced the upcoming launch of futures based on this DOGE-inspired token

The world's biggest exchange, Binance, has just announced that it is about to kick off Shiba-Inu-based futures contracts after listing SHIB on the Innovation Zone.

Image via Twitter

DOGE-inheriting Shiba-Inu token soars 113 percent on Binance listing

Shiba-Inu is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency ranked 19th on CoinMarketCap. Earlier today, Binance announced listing this coin inspired by DOGE in its Innovation Zone.

Today, at 1:00 a.m. (UTC), SHIB started trading on Binance against stablecoins BUSD and USDT.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one more meme-currency, made on the model of Dogecoin by experimental decentralized community SHIB.

They have called this coin a "Dogecoin Killer" as they plan to make it outperform Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency.

SHIB is the community's first crypto that will be listed on their ShibaSwap dex and will give users a chance to receive incentives from it.

After Binance listed this meme-coin, SHIB soared by over 113 percent and hit an all-time high of $0.00003264 an hour ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

SHIB-based futures on Binance

After SHIB trading started, Binance made a Twitter announcement that Shuba-Inu-based futures contracts would also be launched: USDT-margined perpetual contracts, each worth 1,000 SHIB, with 25x leverage.