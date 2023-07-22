DOGE Creator Says He May Have to Stream New 'Doge' Game, Here's Why

DOGE co-founder surprised to find game about Shiba Inu Doge and considers streaming it now

Billy Markus, who created the famous Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency and a parody on Bitcoin, together with Jackson Palmer, has taken to Twitter to share his surprise about discovering a computer game about "Shiba Inu Doge."

SHIB community rejoices about his "Shiba Inu Doge" game

This game is called "Humanity," and in it one has to "play as a Shiba Inu doge and guide humans to ascension."

Now, Markus says that he eyes doing a stream on playing this "Doge" game.

wait wait



there's a game called humanity @HumanityGame where you play as a shiba inu doge and guide humans to ascension



i dunno why i haven't heard of this until now, i might have to stream it pic.twitter.com/e75ZVbxPeQ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 22, 2023

As reported by U.Today, this game was first announced in late February this year. "Humanity" was created by PlayStation, and it caused a major stir within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community.

This happened despite the fact that the developers of the game did not mention either of the popular meme cryptocurrencies that may be associated with this game — SHIB and DOGE.

PlayStation announced that the game would be launched in May 2023, and now it has caught the attention of the Dogecoin co-creator.

732 million Dogecoin shoveled by Robinhood and Binance

Popular crypto tracker Whale Alert has noticed several consecutive transactions, carrying nearly 800 million Dogecoin. Major players, such as Robinhood and Binance, were mentioned in relation to these transfers.

The biggest lump of DOGE, 450,000,000 coins, was transferred to the popular trading app Robinhood. It was worth $32,933,519 USD. A total of 85,000,009 DOGE was moved to Binance from an anonymous wallet, same as the previous transaction.

The next two transfers look like withdrawals from Robinhood to cold wallets — 78,962,318 DOGE and 117,717,363 DOGE as well.

Dogecoin remains a popular trading asset, largely thanks to the support spread by tech tycoon Elon Musk to it several years ago. At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.07248, per CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, its trading volume has shown a roughly 10% rise.