DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 21

Which meme coins are ready to rise shortly?

The last day of the week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Today's slight growth has not affected the general picture of DOGE as the rate keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. The volume remains low, which confirms the ongoing consolidation.

However, if growth starts and the price fixes above the $0.075 mark, there is a high chance to see a resistance breakout of $0.07547.

DOGE is trading at $0.07371 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed DOGE, rising by 0.42%.

SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE from the technical point of view as neither side has seized the initiative yet. However, if buyers lose the interim mark of $0.0000088, the fall may continue to the support at $0.00000832 until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000868 at press time.