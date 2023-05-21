Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 21

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins are ready to rise shortly?
The last day of the week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

Today's slight growth has not affected the general picture of DOGE as the rate keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. The volume remains low, which confirms the ongoing consolidation.

However, if growth starts and the price fixes above the $0.075 mark, there is a high chance to see a resistance breakout of $0.07547.

DOGE is trading at $0.07371 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed DOGE, rising by 0.42%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE from the technical point of view as neither side has seized the initiative yet. However, if buyers lose the interim mark of $0.0000088, the fall may continue to the support at $0.00000832 until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000868 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

