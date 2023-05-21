DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 21

The last day of the week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Today's slight growth has not affected the general picture of DOGE as the rate keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. The volume remains low, which confirms the ongoing consolidation.
However, if growth starts and the price fixes above the $0.075 mark, there is a high chance to see a resistance breakout of $0.07547.
DOGE is trading at $0.07371 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed DOGE, rising by 0.42%.
Image by TradingView
SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE from the technical point of view as neither side has seized the initiative yet. However, if buyers lose the interim mark of $0.0000088, the fall may continue to the support at $0.00000832 until the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000868 at press time.