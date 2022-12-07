XRP Price Analysis for December 7

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as the coins' rates are decreasing.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, XRP might have found the local bottom at the $0.3736 support level. Meanwhile, the peak of the same candle serves as the resistance.

If buyers' pressure continues until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by the rise to the $0.39 mark tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the support level of $0.3736. The altcoin has chances for local growth. However, if the bar closes below $0.38, the sharp decrease may lead to the test of the $0.36 zone soon.

Analyzing the situation against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at 0.00002240. If today's candle closes far from the support, the local upward move can continue to the 0.000023 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3835 at press time.