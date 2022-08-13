BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for August 13

The weekend has started with ongoing bulls' dominance on the market.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.68% over the last day.
Bitcoin (BTC) has almost reached the important $25,000 mark against the low volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the nearest resistance level at $24,676. If the candle closes near it, there is a high chance to see one more growth attempt next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $24,497 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained even more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price of the main altcoin has risen by 5.46%.
Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the $2,000 mark on the daily time frame. Currently, the altcoin might need more time to accumulate power for a further rise. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1,900-$2,000 is the more likely scenario for the next part of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,984 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP could not follow the rise of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.82%.
Nothing crucial has happened on the daily chart of XRP as the coin keeps trading sideways with neither bullish nor bearish signals. Bulls have a chance to seize the initiative when the rate approaches the $0.40 mark and fixes above it.
XRP is trading at $0.3794 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has outperformed all the previous coins on the list. The price has risen by 6.30% since yesterday.
Cardano (ADA) has broken the resistance level at $0.5472, confirming the midterm bull run. If buyers can hold the $0.56 mark, the growth can lead to a test of the $0.60 zone soon.
ADA is trading at $0.5601 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) has gained the most value on the list today, rocketing by almost 7%.
From the technical point of view, Solana (SOL) is trading similar to Cardano (ADA) as the coin has also broken the resistance level at $44.87. If the daily candle closes with none or with small wicks, the rise may continue to the $50 area in the midterm.
SOL is trading at $46.75 at press time.