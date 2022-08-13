BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for August 13

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with ongoing bulls' dominance on the market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.68% over the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) has almost reached the important $25,000 mark against the low volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the nearest resistance level at $24,676. If the candle closes near it, there is a high chance to see one more growth attempt next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,497 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained even more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price of the main altcoin has risen by 5.46%.

Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the $2,000 mark on the daily time frame. Currently, the altcoin might need more time to accumulate power for a further rise. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1,900-$2,000 is the more likely scenario for the next part of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,984 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not follow the rise of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.82%.

Nothing crucial has happened on the daily chart of XRP as the coin keeps trading sideways with neither bullish nor bearish signals. Bulls have a chance to seize the initiative when the rate approaches the $0.40 mark and fixes above it.

XRP is trading at $0.3794 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has outperformed all the previous coins on the list. The price has risen by 6.30% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) has broken the resistance level at $0.5472, confirming the midterm bull run. If buyers can hold the $0.56 mark, the growth can lead to a test of the $0.60 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.5601 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has gained the most value on the list today, rocketing by almost 7%.

From the technical point of view, Solana (SOL) is trading similar to Cardano (ADA) as the coin has also broken the resistance level at $44.87. If the daily candle closes with none or with small wicks, the rise may continue to the $50 area in the midterm.

SOL is trading at $46.75 at press time.