DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 17

The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not follow most of the coins as the drop of the meme cryptocurrency has accounted for 0.92% over the last day.
DOGE is trading sideways after the breakout of the $0.1251 level. Currently, the altcoin is accumulating energy for a further move based on the decreasing trading volume. All in all, one should not expect any fluctuations from DOGE soon.
In this case, trading between $0.14 and $0.15 is the more likely price action for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1438 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost less than DOGE with a drop of 0.20%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is in the middle of the wide channel. However, if buyers can get to $0.000026 and fix above it, the rise may lead the rate to the range of $0.000027-$0.000030 by the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002591 at press time.