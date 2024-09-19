DePIN Blockchain peaq Integrates With LayerZero Protocol: Details

Advertisement

peaq, the layer-1 blockchain for DePIN and Machine RWAs, shares the details of the integration of LayerZero, an industry-leading omnichain interoperability protocol for EVM blockchains.

peaq, LayerZero start multi-blockchain collaboration

Ahead of its full-stack public launch, DePIN-centric layer-1 blockchain peaq has entered into a strategic collaboration with LayerZero , the largest interchain ecosystem providing access to 80+ blockchains of various types.

It empowers DePINs on peaq to seamlessly connect with and access liquidity across all supported blockchains, granting them unmatched presence and access across all of entire Web3. This access will be crucial for fostering growth, exploring cross-ecosystem synergies and collaborations and onboarding new users from beyond peaq.

Kenny Zhang, Ecosystem Growth Lead at LayerZero, is excited by the role of DePIN and peaq in the next phase of Web3 disruption:

The DePIN sector sets Web3 on a promising new course, and peaq as the leading DePIN blockchain in the space is obvious. DePINs stand to gain a lot from the wider Web3 access, amplifying their core offering of linking Web3 with real-world value with the unmatched versatility of DeFi. We are happy to provide this capacity to DePINs building on peaq.

peaq has long been committed to the vision of an interoperability-driven Web3, making peaq IDs, its self-sovereign machine identities, natively compatible with an array of other chains, including Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain.

The LayerZero integration is another crucial step toward this vision, enabling DePINs on peaq to access billions worth of borderless Web3 liquidity and data and interact with more than 54,000 applications on dozens of networks.

More liquidity opportunities for tokens on peaq’s DePINs

Leonard Dorlöchter, cofounder of peaq, reaffirms the platform’s bet on interoperability as the crucial advantage for all DePIN apps in its ecosystem:

We believe that interoperability is one of the crucial advantages Web3 has over Web2. For DePINs, the ability to exchange data and liquidity with any dApp across Web3 is a vital power multiplier giving them a competitive edge over Web2 incumbents. The LayerZero integration gives DePINs on peaq this edge, linking them with the wider Web3 and advancing peaq’s standing as the home of DePIN.

LayerZero enables decentralized applications to go omnichain, seamlessly exchanging data through its messaging protocol regardless of what respective network each dApp is built on. It provides DePINs on peaq with an all-in-one endpoint for communicating with omni-apps across Web3.

Through LayerZero, DePINs on peaq can list their tokens on leading decentralized exchanges, including PancakeSwap and Uniswap, interact with DeFi protocols such as Curve and AAVE, and connect with various other Web3 platforms.