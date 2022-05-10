Decentraland's MANA Climbs into Top 10 Purchased Tokens List

A lot has happened in the crypto world in the past 24 hours. It is mostly not great, but Decentraland's token, $MANA, gets more attractive as it has climbed into the top 10 purchased list due to WhaleStats metrics.

According to the vendor, which tracks the largest ethereum wallets, the average purchased amount of $MANA in the top 100 wallets is $7,328, which results in 6,323 average token quantity purchased with the medium price of each at about $1.18.

It is worth noting that $MANA hit an all-time low with this market opening at the $1.018 area.

Despite the fact that Decentraland is one of the most popular Metaverses, which gained rapid popularity during last year's announcement of Facebook's similar product, investors did not spare it and dropped the price to a historically low level, where whales started to accumulate it.

Is Metaverse hype over?

Looking at GameFi/Metaverse token quotes, it is easy to say that in a time of global turbulence on the markets, crypto enthusiasts have no time for fun.

But at the same time, we see that more and more big players concentrate their energy and attention on this particular sector of the crypto industry.