    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    John Reed Stark is not pleased with bank's bold BTC move
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 12:21
    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Former Chief of the SEC’s Office of Internet Enforcement John Reed Stark has shared his warning to Morgan Stanley over granting its clients access to spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    In his latest post on X, SEC ex-official criticized the investment bank’s decision, suggesting that Morgan Stanley will likely be subject to “the largest SEC and FINRA examination sweep in history.”

    Last week, Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., introduced BTC ETFs to its line of products. This marked an important milestone for the introduction of cryptocurrencies to institutional investors.

    HOT Stories
    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin Future' Tweet as BTC Holds at $60,000
    XRP Enormous Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakest in Pack, Don't Let Solana (SOL) Price Fool You

    Compliance inspection imminent?

    However, Stark described the firm’s move as a “death wish,” suggesting that by allowing its 15,000 brokers to pitch Bitcoin, the bank has opened itself up to intense regulatory scrutiny.

    He warned that SEC and FINRA staff would have access to all records related to Bitcoin sales, making it easy to identify violations. Stark ominously concluded by wishing the bank's compliance director "good luck."

    Largest inflows in months

    On Aug. 2, Morgan Stanley gave the green light to its 15,000 financial advisors to start pitching clients with a net worth north of $1.5 million on the funds issued by BlackRock and Fidelity.

    Related
    Schiff: Bitcoin ETF Buyers to "Jump Off" Once Things Get Rough
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 15:10
    Schiff: Bitcoin ETF Buyers to "Jump Off" Once Things Get Rough
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to Lookonchain, on Aug. 9, Bitcoin ETFs experienced a net inflow of 4,698 BTC, which is equivalent to $283.87 million.

    IShares alone saw inflows of 2,641 BTC, valued at $159.57 million, and currently holds 347,608 BTC, worth approximately $21 billion.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Aug 10, 2024 - 11:46
    Ripple's XRP Ledger Might Be Hottest Thing in Crypto Right Now
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 9:47
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warden Protocol's Latest Innovations: YieldWard and SpaceWard Updates
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs
    Ripple's XRP Ledger Might Be Hottest Thing in Crypto Right Now
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD