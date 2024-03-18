Dan Gabardello Warns SOL Investors: 'Be Careful What You Do Next'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to talk about the current Solana price pump and about the bull market overall.

He also warned Solana investors to be careful. Gambardello is a vocal Cardano (ADA) supporter, but he is not only focused on that coin, also favoring Bitcoin and many top altcoins.

SOL soars 25% over weekend

The recent activity surge on the Solana blockchain has pushed the amount of daily fees on the network close to $4 million, cumulatively showing a 754% increase per month. As a result, the SOL price has skyrocketed by almost a staggering 25% since Friday. By now, SOL has reached the $207 level. Since Monday, March 11, the increase has constituted a massive 50%.

Solana trading volumes on decentralized exchanges have also shown impressive rises, reaching new highs – more than $3.8 million, which is up 430% compared to February.

Another achievement demonstrated by the Solana network is the drastic increase in daily active wallet addresses; the surge has taken it above the 1.8 million level, which was last seen back in September 2021. Similarly to Ethereum, Solana has attracted multiple builders of meme cryptocurrencies. Among these cryptos is BONK, which has been rising recently.

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez, popular on Crypto Twitter, has noticed that the TD sell signal on a SOL daily chart did not play out and was invalidated. He stated that this is a clear hint at a bullish outlook for SOL. Currently, Ali continues, SOL has surpassed $198, setting the stage for a potential new sell signal in the future.

The TD sell signal on #Solana daily chart has just been invalidated, hinting at a bullish outlook for $SOL. It pierced through the setup risk line at $198, potentially setting the stage for a new countdown toward another sell signal.



This breakthrough is akin to last December… pic.twitter.com/9m3ZqrhxKG — Ali (@ali_charts) March 18, 2024

The analyst reminded followers that a similar scenario unfolded in December, when SOL invalidated a TD sell signal and demonstrated a 70% surge before it saw a sell signal ahead.

Gambardello's warning to SOL investors

Dan Gambardello also believes that a Solana rally is currently in full swing. “It is Solana season for sure,” he tweeted.

He encouraged those who missed jumping on the SOL train, saying that at some point Solana season will be over, and then the seasons of other cryptocurrencies will arrive for investors to take advantage of.