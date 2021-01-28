Dalio Caves: Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager "Greatly Admires" Bitcoin

News
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 16:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ardent cryptocurrency skeptic Ray Dalio has finally capitulated, calling Bitcoin "one hell of an invention"
Dalio Caves: Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager "Greatly Admires" Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today

What a difference a year can make.

After trashing Bitcoin in Davos in January 2020, Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager behind Bridgewater Associates, now says that he “greatly admires” it in his company’s newsletter:

I greatly admire how Bitcoin has stood the test of 10 years of time, not only in this regard but also in how its technology has been working so well and has not been hacked.

He now recognizes the world’s largest cryptocurrency as an “attractive storehold of wealth” and “a long duration option” on the murky future.     

Overall, it’s clear that Bitcoin has features that could make it an attractive storehold of wealth; it also has proven resilient so far.

Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund with $138 billion worth of assets under management, is now looking into Bitcoin for its two new funds amid currency devaluation.        

Related Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Stands by His $400,000 Bitcoin Target, but He Has Major Warning
Related
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Stands by His $400,000 Bitcoin Target, but He Has Major Warning

Not out of the woods  

In spite of its major U-turn, Dalio is far from turning into a Bitcoin permabull. In the aforementioned newsletter, he also outlined some risks that are associated with Bitcoin such as quantum computing, harsh regulations, and some unforeseeable events:

However, we have to acknowledge that this financial vehicle is only a decade old. In absolute terms and vis-a-vis established storeholds of wealth such as gold, how will this digital asset fare going forward? Future challenges may still come from quantum computing, regulatory backlash, or issues we haven’t even determined yet.

The billionaire doesn’t rule out that Bitcoin could lose most of its value.      

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Three Reasons Why Ethereum Is Likely to Keep Growing: IntoTheBlock Data
News
01/22/2021 - 15:23

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Is Likely to Keep Growing: IntoTheBlock Data
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Receives as Much Cash Inflow as Total BTC Market Cap in 2017 and 2019 in Past 30 Days: Glassnode Founder
News
01/25/2021 - 11:01

Bitcoin Receives as Much Cash Inflow as Total BTC Market Cap in 2017 and 2019 in Past 30 Days: Glassnode Founder
Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale Adds $2.4 Billion Worth of Crypto in Three Days
News
01/26/2021 - 12:40

Grayscale Adds $2.4 Billion Worth of Crypto in Three Days
Yuri Molchan