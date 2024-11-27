Crypto.com Becomes Title Sponsor of Top Golf Tournament With CRO Prizes

Advertisement

EverWonder Studio and BZ Entertainment announced today that Crypto.com has secured the title sponsorship of the highly anticipated upcoming Crypto.com Showdown. Winners of the hotly anticipated golf tournament are about to share the multimillion USD prize purse in CRO coins.

Crypto.com becomes inaugural title sponsor of Crypto.com Showdown on Dec. 17

Crypto.com, a global cryptocurrency product ecosystem with over 100 million customers in various regions of the world, has shared the details of its new partnership in the sports segment. The platform has secured the title sponsorship of the upcoming Crypto.com Showdown, where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler of the PGA Tour will face Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka of LIV Golf in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2024.

Big News #CROFam



We’re proud to announce that https://t.co/vCNztATSCO is setting a new standard for sports prizing. The first multi-million dollar crypto purse will be paid in $CRO!



And it’s going to be won on December 17th where the best golfers in @livgolf_league will face… pic.twitter.com/dgPlR1lprj — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 26, 2024

The Crypto.com Showdown will be the first ever major golf tournament with a multimillion dollar purse to be paid in CRO cryptocurrency.

The Crypto.com Showdown was created by BZ Entertainment, led by acclaimed producer Bryan Zuriff, and EverWonder Studio, the independent content studio led by Ian Orefice and backed by Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI.

Kris Marzalek, CEO of Crypto.com, stresses that the new collaboration is aligned with the long-term marketing and community strategies of his service:

Crypto.com’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency and today’s announcement is our latest effort by introducing the world’s first major golf tournament with a purse in CRO cryptocurrency. This is testament to our confidence in the future of the U.S. crypto market and the power of sports to bring fans to the most licensed crypto platform in the world – Crypto.com.

Crypto.com CMO added that the platform is the first crypto company to put its name on an iconic arena, the Crypto.com Arena, and the first to be a global sponsor for Formula 1, UFC and the FIFA World Cup.

Crypto.com expects more partnerships as new roadmap arrives

Bryson DeChambeau, one of the participants in the upcoming tournament, is thrilled by the commitment of Crypto.com as the title sponsor of sporting events and venues:

The Showdown has been about innovation from the beginning and our commitment to delivering the best entertainment possible for the fans by uniting our sport. It is beyond exciting to have Crypto.com now on board to provide a true first with a crypto currency based prize purse.

This marks the latest signature partnership for Crypto.com within the sports and entertainment space. Crypto.com has become one of the most recognized global brands with more than 100 million users by partnering with iconic people, places and events, including the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Formula 1, UFC, the UEFA Champions League and more.

This announcement also follows the unveiling of Crypto.com’s roadmap, which lays out the company’s ongoing transformation as it continues to roll out its most significant product updates and launches.