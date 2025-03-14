Advertisement
    Crypto Trading Bots Can Now Be Developed in Hours With SoftMine’s AI Software Dev Tool

    By Guest Author
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 9:38
    SoftMine’s AI-powered software development breaks down the barriers to entry to the most technologically-empowered trading tools available
    Crypto Trading Bots Can Now Be Developed in Hours With SoftMine's AI Software Dev Tool
    Crypto is a world of cycles - From the market peaks and troughs, to the shifts in investor tastes, we truly reside in a cyclical environment. Each and every bull run, there is a different meta which develops. We had the ICO cycle in 2017, DeFi and NFTs in the ‘21 run, and this time around, Memecoins have been the driving force behind Crypto’s resurgence to new heights. 

    Take for example, the recent TRUMP and LIBRA coins. Popular trade analysis platform DexScreener puts the biggest gainer at turning a $5,000 investment into over $1 million within days. Similarly, LIBRA, inspired by Argentine President Javier Milei, experienced an even more dramatic surge, with some traders flipping holdings for over $10 million in profit within 48 hours.

    Whilst most people are comfortable placing small bets on hyped, tongue-in-cheek, and at times ridiculous memes, it is those who are prepared to go the further step, and pay extortionate fees to have advanced trading bots and platforms developed for them, who are best positioned to make these staggering gains. 

    For most people, paying upwards of $20,000 to have a custom-built bot developed is out of the question. Thankfully, a solution has now arrived with SoftMine’s AI-powered software development, to break down the barriers to entry to the most technologically-empowered trading tools available.

    SoftMine: AI-Driven software development in hours, not weeks

    Imagine this - A ChatGPT style conversation box, where you enter your parameters for the software you need building, press enter, and within a matter of hours, the software is completely built for you. 

    You choose the functions - Whether that be to analyse top traders, highlight bundled transactions, copy trade, front run transactions, or auto deploy contracts with vanity CAs - and SoftMine does the legwork creating the software for you. What’s more, is that once the software is coded, SoftMine will push it live via its in-house hosting infrastructure, completely dealing with the complexities of the hosting process. 

    Blockchain analyzer case study

    Currently nearing the end of Beta testing, SoftMine has already been used to create a blockchain analyzer, commissioned by a prominent trader. This sophisticated tool was built to the trader’s specifications, and combs through blockchain transactions in real time, flagging activities based on customizable parameters like large volume trades, and unusual wallet movements. 

    The analyzer even monitors for emerging trends, and calculates potential risks across multiple criteria, offering its user actionable insights to navigate the volatile world of cryptocurrency and jump on the next narrative as it is forming.

    What’s truly remarkable though is the analyzer’s self-evolving nature. SoftMine doesn’t just execute the initial brief; it actively suggests refinements based on its own analysis of the project and the user’s goals. This iterative improvement process has made the blockchain analyzer a dynamic tool that continues to sharpen its edge. It’s a testament to SoftMine’s promise: AI shouldn’t just follow orders - it should anticipate needs.

    Not just a tool for trading

    SoftMine’s capabilities extend far beyond developing trading tools. Beta participants have used SoftMine’s AI to create a swathe of products - from simple games, to educational programs for children, which truly showcases the tool’s flexibility. On the web development front, the platform has produced sites ranging from e-commerce stores to intricate, database-driven portals - each deployed effortlessly to SoftMine’s hosting platform. 

    Alongside personal use, SoftMine can also be used by agencies and freelancers looking to reduce their workload and supercharge their development pipeline, freeing it from the risks of bad iterations, migrations, and deployments. In a vertical where cashflow is king, eliminating the need for Junior devs with salaries of upwards of $100,000 per year is a surefire way to protect against any market downturns or periods of reduced revenue.

    Conclusion

    With the next generation of AI-enabled software development tools now available thanks to SoftMine, there’s never been a better time to take your trading to the next level and to automate the heavy lifting in your agency or company. 

    To celebrate the end of a successful Beta testing, SoftMine is now running a free trial of its AI, and anyone wanting to take their software development to the next level can sign up for a free account here.

    For more information, visit SoftMine’s website, or keep up to date with the latest developments on their X.

