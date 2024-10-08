Advertisement
    Crypto 'Supercycle Can Start Any Day,' SHIB Team Tells Community, Here's Catch

    Yuri Molchan
    Lucie believes that crypto 'supercycle' may begin any day now, as she warned community against gambling on hyped meme coins
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 14:42
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu’s social media marketing expert, Lucie, has addressed the SHIB community with a message, in which she warned them against “gambling” on new crypto tokens at this particular time.

    SHIB executive warns SHIB army

    Lucie believes that “it’s a dangerous time to gamble” on new meme cryptocurrencies. She reckons that the “supercycle can start any day,” therefore, one could “get rugged on the meme of the week.”

    “Be wise,” she advised Shiba Inu community members.

    Lucie emphasized importance of utilized projects

    The marketing lead of the SHIB team also emphasized projects that have actual utility, unlike “random rug pulls promoted by the same group of people.” She tweeted that she would love to see “more legit devs with real-life goals” improving the lives of people around the world.

    As examples, she gave a mother who can earn money for diapers and other necessary things for babies by just playing F2P quizzes or other simple games. Another case she suggested was young people in remote countries or regions studying through learning platforms powered by blockchain.

    Crypto platforms, Lucie believes, can give people who live in parts of the world with difficult economic situations the ability to find jobs, earn income or improve their life situations by employing freelance work, decentralized finance or skill-based platforms – all powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

