    Crypto Markets Brace for Fed's Crucial Comments: What's Expected?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to deliver speech at annual event
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 13:16
    Crypto Markets Brace for Fed's Crucial Comments: What's Expected?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Fed's July meeting minutes are set to be released on Wednesday this week, followed by the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday.

    Traders will be looking out for the annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole this week, which may provide further clarity on the interest rate outlook, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak.

    Powell will offer a speech at the annual event on Friday, which brings together economists, monetary policymakers and academics from all around the world.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?

    Related
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Wed, 04/17/2024 - 15:53
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The markets have fully priced in a Fed rate decrease in September; however, the odds of a 50 basis point reduction have been reduced to 28.5%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

    Expectations

    Wall Street anticipates that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might confirm interest rate cuts during the central bank's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

    Investors are still processing last week's announcement of U.S. retail sales numbers for July and weekly initial unemployment claims, both of which were stronger than expected. The statistics helped to alleviate recent fears about the strength of the U.S. economy, lifting global stock markets.

    Related
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Drops Crucial Statement That Impacts Crypto Market
    Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:01
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Drops Crucial Statement That Impacts Crypto Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While markets expect the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs at its September meeting, Powell could easily remain tight-lipped on the timing of rate cuts in his Friday speech. It would be very much in his nature to take a cautious, noncommittal approach to announcing precisely how much rates could decrease when the Fed is through with its easing.

    Price action on crypto market

    The crypto market is posting a mixed reaction in early Monday's trading session ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the much-expected central bank symposium in Jackson Hole this week.

    Bitcoin and a handful of other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Shiba Inu, internet computer, PEPE, BONK and Helium have experienced losses between 3% and 13%. Some cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Toncoin, Monero and Polygon (MATIC), were seeing gains between 2% and 4%.

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Skyrockets 7,049% After Years of Inactivity
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 14:34
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Skyrockets 7,049% After Years of Inactivity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin and the wider crypto market are seeing losses so far this month, even as global markets rebound to record highs after shaking off recession fears about the U.S. economy. Bitcoin has fallen by roughly 10% in August.

    Analysts identified the risk of Bitcoin selling confiscated by the U.S. government — which is reported to have over $12 billion —  as among the challenges for digital assets.

    #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 12:40
    Solana Suffers With $39 Million in Outflows as Meme Coin Craze Ends
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 11:57
    XRP Down 72% in Fund Flows: What's Happening?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Markets Brace for Fed's Crucial Comments: What's Expected?
    Solana Suffers With $39 Million in Outflows as Meme Coin Craze Ends
    XRP Down 72% in Fund Flows: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD