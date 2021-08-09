Crypto Expert Wanted by Leading Intelligence Agency

News
Mon, 08/09/2021 - 11:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
A fintech expert is on the hiring list of leading intelligence agency for working with digital currencies
Crypto Expert Wanted by Leading Intelligence Agency
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The national intelligence service of Israel, Mossad, is seeking an expert leader in the fintech industry and digital currencies.

The list of duties includes working with system development activities—planning, initiating, leading, etc.—according to the job listing.

The Mossad position also includes a deep understanding of these spheres and expertise in fintech, digital currencies and e-commerce as well.

Israel has recently begun showing interest in crypto at all levels, including investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Hamas militants using crypto donations to fund their activities.

Related
Bitcoin Recaptures $45,000 for Second Consecutive Day

Besides, in late June it became known that the Bank of Israel intends to use Ethereum blockchain to issue a digital form of the shekel, the local fiat currency.

#Ethereum News #CBDC
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image IOTA's Node Manager Hornet Now Available on Mobile: Details
08/09/2021 - 13:41
IOTA's Node Manager Hornet Now Available on Mobile: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Circle Looking to Become National Digital Bank
08/09/2021 - 13:34
Circle Looking to Become National Digital Bank
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
article image U.Today News Now on Coin News Website and Mobile App
08/09/2021 - 13:33
U.Today News Now on Coin News Website and Mobile App
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan