Crypto Expert Wanted by Leading Intelligence Agency

A fintech expert is on the hiring list of leading intelligence agency for working with digital currencies

The national intelligence service of Israel, Mossad, is seeking an expert leader in the fintech industry and digital currencies.

The list of duties includes working with system development activities—planning, initiating, leading, etc.—according to the job listing.

The Mossad position also includes a deep understanding of these spheres and expertise in fintech, digital currencies and e-commerce as well.

Israel has recently begun showing interest in crypto at all levels, including investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Hamas militants using crypto donations to fund their activities.

Besides, in late June it became known that the Bank of Israel intends to use Ethereum blockchain to issue a digital form of the shekel, the local fiat currency.