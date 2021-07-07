Israeli Government Moves to Seize $7.3 Million Worth of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies from Hamas

The Israeli government has moved to confiscate 84 cryptocurrency wallets that are linked to the Hamas terrorist organization, according to an administrative seizure order issued by the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.



Apart from Bitcoin, the members of the Islamist terror group also own a vast array of cryptocurrencies. According to blockchain sleuth Elliptic, the wallets collectively have $7.3 million worth of crypto.



Hamas militants hold $3.8 million worth of Tether, $3.3 million worth of Bitcoin, $51,129 worth of Ether, and $40,235 worth of Dogecoin.

Image by elliptic.co