Crypto Ban Might Be on the Table in U.S., Senator Says

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hasn't ruled out a cryptocurrency ban

During a recent appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the head of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said that banning cryptocurrencies might be on the table.

However, he acknowledged that completely prohibiting cryptocurrencies would be challenging. “Maybe banning it, although banning it is very difficult because it will go offshore and who knows how that will work,” the lawmaker said.

The Ohio senator has stressed that crypto is a threat to national security.

In late November, Brown urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to help rein in cryptocurrency companies following the implosion of the FTX exchange that sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency industry and beyond.

Back in 2014, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) wrote a letter to federal regulators, demanding a blanket Bitcoin ban following the collapse of Mt. Gox, which was the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world back then.

However, even harsh cryptocurrency critics admit that the industry has now become too powerful. As reported by U.Today , Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) recently said that the government refrained from prohibiting Bitcoin in its early days, but crypto promoters are now spending too much money on lobbying efforts for this to happen.

It is possible for governments to ban or restrict the use of cryptocurrencies, as some countries have done. Each country has a different approach to crypto based on its own financial and regulatory policies, but in general, governments may impose various restrictions when it comes to regulations. Additionally, some countries may take additional steps such as banning cryptocurrency exchanges.