Crypto Airdrop Hunter Top League: Here's How Much Smartest Wallets Earn

One really smart cryptocurrency wallet managed to grab rewards of at least 12 (!) retroactive DeFi and NFT airdrops

Amid the Arbitrum (ARB) euphoria, retroactive crypto airdrops ("retrodrops') are in the spotlight of crypto enthusiasts yet again. Designed to introduce Web3 products to crypto users, such campaigns are set to reward "early bird" customers for their activity: transactions, deposits, swaps, NFT claiming, tokenized domain booking and so on.

Check out wallet that benefited from 12 crypto airdrops

Today, March 20, 2023, cryptocurrency analysts from Lookonchain team published the list of the most successful airdrop hunters. The teams behind the listed wallets masterfully chose strategies and got impressive rewards for their activity.

The most successful wallet of the cohort belongs to cp0x, a veteran community of DeFi enthusiasts, educators, entrepreneurs, investors and blockchain validators. Besides grabbing the maximum allocation for the upcoming Arbitrum (ARB) airdrop, they managed to get rewards from Optimism (OP), OpenDAO (SOS), Blur (BLUR), LooksRare (LOOKS), Ethereum Name System (ENS), dYdX (DYDX), 1Inch Protocol (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), Hop Protocol (HOP), Ampleforth (FORTH) and Gitcoin (GTC), i.e., from all of the top-tier campaigns of recent months.

As such, this team scored $277,477 minimum plus the much-anticipated bonus from Arbitrum (ARB) distribution that takes place this week. This is almost 14% higher than that of the closest competitor, the team behind the cryptojohnboone.eth wallet.

As covered by U.Today previously, Arbitrum (ARB) is going to distribute 1.16 billion of its native tokens on March 23. Per the estimations of some analysts, the initial value of the drop for its Tier 1 recepients might be equal to $15,000-$20,000.

ARB IoUs are already available on major CEXes: What to know

Ahead of the hotly anticipated distribution, many exchanges have already announced the upcoming listing of ARB tokens in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

So far, Binance (BNB), Huobi (HT), MEXC Global and OKX (OKB) have made such announcements. As such, some airdrop hunters will be able to sell their bonuses immediately.

Also, HotBit and XT.com exchanges listed ARB "IoUs," synthetic assets associated with the "future" ARB price. Rates in ARB/USDT paits spiked over $13 yesterday.

However, such IoUs cannot be exchanged for "real" ARB tokens. In addition, they cannot be transferred between exchanges.