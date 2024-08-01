    Crucial Warning Issued to XRP Community in Wake of This Ripple Announcement

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP community issued important alert
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 13:33
    Crucial Warning Issued to XRP Community in Wake of This Ripple Announcement
    Following a recent announcement for XRP Ledger, an important warning has been sent to the XRP community.

    RippleX has announced that OpenEden, a tokenization platform, will introduce tokenized U.S. Treasury bills (T-bills), a short-term government debt obligation backed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its users for the first time.

    Ripple highlights this latest milestone in a recent press release. Tokenizing T-bills on XRPL demonstrates how institutional access to decentralized finance (DeFi) is being driven by the tokenization of traditional real-world assets. OpenEden's TBILL tokens are backed by short-dated U.S. T-bills and reverse repurchase agreements with U.S. Treasury collateral.

    Ripple will also invest $10 million in OpenEden’s TBILL tokens. This is a portion of a larger fund that Ripple will devote to tokenized T-bills issued by OpenEden and other issuers.

    Crucial warning issued

    In the wake of this huge development coming to XRP Ledger, the XRP community has been issued an alert as scammers might want to leverage the opportunity to dupe unsuspecting users.

    In this regard, XRPScan, a leading XRP Ledger explorer, shares crucial information that will ensure the safety of assets on XRP Ledger.

    According to XRPScan, the T-Bills' (TBL) token issuing address is labeled and verified on XRPScan. The XRP community is urged to be careful of copycat TBL tokens issued by scammers and always perform due diligence on token issuers.

    XRPScan shared a similar warning issued by XRPL validator "Vet," who urges the XRP community to be vigilant and keep their guard up as scammers lurk to prey on unsuspecting users.

    In this light, the XRP community is urged to only follow official sources for information - in this regard, Ripple and Open Eden.

