    Michael Saylor Issues "Bitcoin Future" Tweet As BTC Holds at $60,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor comments on Bitcoin trading in the $60,000 range
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 7:53
    Michael Saylor Issues "Bitcoin Future" Tweet As BTC Holds at $60,000
    Contents
    Michael Saylor, founder of the MicroStrategy giant, has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a tweet about Bitcoin accompanied with a futuristic image.

    Saylor comments Bitcoin price performance

    The image is about the future and depicts an extraterrestrial landscape, such as the Moon or Mars.

    Saylor tweeted: “Claim the future.” He published his tweet while the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, continues to trade within the $60,000 price range after briefly reclaiming $62,000 on Friday. Many Bitcoiners place their hopes in BTC, expecting it to become the global currency in the future or at the very least they hope to see BTC soaring to $1 million in the near future.

    On Thursday, Bitcoin demonstrated an impressive 13.34% increase which extended to Friday as BTC surged from $55,000 to the $62,400 price line.

    Bitcoin recovers after Japanese crash

    This week, Bitcoin finally stopped crashing and recovered after the 25% collapse caused by the Japanese stock market plunge. This drove down the stock markets around the world, including the one in the US. BTC was pushed down heavily, which caused the massive crash of altcoins as well.

    While the current Bitcoin price increase to $60,000 took place, spot ETFs have seen large inflows. The 10 exchange-traded funds saw net inflows of 4,698 BTC worth $283.87 million. The largest inflows among those were welcomed by BlackRock’s IBIT – 2,641 BTC valued at $159.57 million. Currently this spot Bitcoin ETF holds 347,608 BTC in total. That is a staggering $21 billion.

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin holdings now surpass those of MicroStrategy – 347,608 BTC of BlackRock versus 226,500 Bitcoins held by Michael Saylor’s company. $21 billion versus $7.538 billion. MicroStrategy has been steadily accumulating BTC since August 2020.

