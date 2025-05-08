Cronos EVM Launches Stargate ETH and USDC Pools After Integrating With LayerZero

Advertisement

Cronos EVM, the Ethereum-compatible blockchain for the Cronos ecosystem, has announced the launch of two new Stargate pools. ETH and USDC liquidity mechanisms are now live on Cronos EVM following the integration of LayerZero’s omnichain messaging protocol.

New Stargate liquidity pools - on Ethereum (ETH) and USDC - have just made it to Cronos EVM, Cronos ecosystem's blockchain fully compatible with Ethereum (ETH). The release became possible thanks to integration with LayerZero omnichain protocol.

The Stargate-powered ETH and USDC pools support deep liquidity for enhanced trading on Cronos EVM. This is achieved through drawing liquidity from multiple networks to deliver better pricing and capital efficiency.

Built on LayerZero, Stargate’s liquidity architecture unifies liquidity and connects users to more than 50 blockchains, providing seamless interoperability. As a result, developers and users on Cronos can take advantage of connectivity between the networks already supported by Stargate.

Cronos Lead Mirko Zhao welcomes new opportunities his blockchain unlocks for cross-chain DeFi on EVM and beyond:

Thanks to LayerZero, the Cronos universe has just expanded. With new Stargate pools for ETH and USDC, Cronos EVM users can enjoy boundless liquidity, while DeFi projects can create new products that are native to Cronos while being fully cross-chain. We’re excited to see what developers create by taking advantage of these powerful primitives that strengthen the ties between Cronos and the broader omnichain landscape.

Through integrating Stargate, Cronos is able to enhance the end-user experience significantly, particularly in terms of token bridging.

Bridging liquidity across various blockchains

"Lamps," Foundation Lead at Stargate, is excited by the performance of new interoperability solution and its tech sophistication:

Cronos is a core pillar of the DeFi industry. By connecting to Stargate’s Omnichain liquidity network, Cronos enters a truly unified Web3 where value flows freely, and developers can unlock the next generation of Omnichain-powered applications.

A core component of Stargate’s V2 protocol, Hydra operates as a Bridge-as-a-Service (BaaS). This enables chains without native assets to tap into unified liquidity across Stargate’s entire network.

By locking native assets in core pools and minting 1:1 Hydra-backed assets on connected chains, dApps can connect directly to the Omnichain to gain seamless interoperability, capital efficiency and stablecoin support. This helps new chains bootstrap liquidity and users and to scale rapidly from day one.

The launch of new pools and Omnichain connectivity on Cronos EVM will form direct pipelines between the Cronos ecosystem and Stargate’s connected chains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism and Base. This will enable Cronos to grow TVL and deepen liquidity as users can move swiftly and seamlessly between blockchain networks.