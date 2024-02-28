Advertisement
ContributionDAO Garners $2.8 Million for Staking Expansion in Southeast Asia

Arman Shirinyan
ContributionDAO has garnered substantial $2.8 million in seed funds, charting new path for crypto expansion in Southeast Asia
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 14:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Singapore's ContributionDAO has clinched a $2.8 million seed investment, earmarking the funds to revolutionize the staking landscape across Southeast Asia. The investment round saw a notable lead by KASIKORN X Venture Capital, alongside prominent blockchain innovators such as Axelar and Umi, signaling a significant endorsement of ContributionDAO's vision.

The fresh capital infusion is set to catalyze the development of institutional-grade staking solutions and enhance the tools available for community management within the global blockchain sphere. As staking solutions resurge in popularity this year, ContributionDAO's initiative to branch out into the bustling Southeast Asian market could not be more timely.

ContributionDAO
Source: ContributionDAO

Strategically positioned in Singapore, ContributionDAO is tapping into the region's potential, eyeing the integration of local communities with global blockchain ventures through its advanced node and community management offerings. The platform has already made notable contributions to high-profile blockchain projects, underscoring its operational prowess and innovative thrust.

KASIKORN X Venture Capital's Managing Director Jom Vimolnoht remarked on the partnership's potential to fortify the Web3.0 ecosystem in Southeast Asia. This collaboration is expected to foster cutting-edge staking solutions and community management tools that seamlessly connect global innovation with the local market.

This strategic move by ContributionDAO is set to redefine noncustodial staking services, placing the decentralized platform at the forefront of institutional staking. It promises to deliver secure and compliant solutions tailored to meet burgeoning demand in the blockchain industry.

Moreover, the company is innovating with ProofSquare.xyz, a community infrastructure suite poised to transform community management with smart automation and virtual assistance capabilities. 

