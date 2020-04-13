U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Conservative Pundit Collecting Bitcoin (BTC) Donations to Expose Liberals

News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 07:18
Alex Dovbnya
Right-wing media personality Mike Cernovich is collecting Bitcoin donations to turn his 'Hoaxed' documentary into a podcast series
Mike Cernovich, a popular right-wing media personality, is asking for Bitcoin (BTC) to give his controversial 'Hoaxed' documentary a new life. 

During an AMA session on Twitter, he suggested that it could be turned into a full-season podcast, but it would cost up to $100,000 to pull off. 

Cernovich chooses new media hoaxes

The documentary, which aims to expose the lies of American mainstream media on both sides of the aisle, deals with the onslaught against U.S. President Donald Trump in the press as well as other hot-button issues.

Notably, 'Hoaxed' was recently removed from Amazon despite its growing popularity on the platform. This censorship attempt was condemned by Cernovich, but the film is still available on YouTube, iTunes, and other services. 

If Cernovich were to choose new stories created by the media, he would add the 'Covingtongate' imbroglio and actor Jussie Smollett faking his attack and accusing a Trump supporter.   

Bitcoin SV could be a 'scam'

Cernovich has been a Bitcoin proponent for quite a while. In July 2019, after Trump tweeted that he wasn't a fan of Bitcoin, he was 'thrilled' that the POTUS finally tweeted about the crypto king, claiming that he actually attacked Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency.      

He's is not the only political activist who is keen on accepting anonymous Bitcoin donations. As reported by U.Today, British far-right politician Tommy Robinson collected more than $20,000 after he was released from prison in August 2019. 

However, Cernovich is less enthusiastic about Bitcoin's forks. Back in December, he suggested that Bitcoin SV (BSV) could either be a scam or the real Bitcoin

