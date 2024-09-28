Coinbase Welcomes New Listings: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has once again expanded its offerings by welcoming new listings this week. The latest listings reflect Coinbase's commitment to providing its users with access to a broader range of digital assets and to supporting the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Advertisement

These additions come as part of Coinbase’s strategy to diversify its crypto offerings, catering to an increasingly diverse and global user base.

This week, Coinbase announced that Cow Protocol (COW) is now live on Coinbase, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps allowing users to be able to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets. Coinbase also confirmed that Cow Protocol (COW) is now available to German residents.

Advertisement

In new listings this week, ZKsync (ZK) and Moonwell (WELL) tokens are now live on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets.

Coinbase overseas welcomes new listings

Coinbase overseas crypto exchange, Coinbase International Exchange, has welcomed new listings this week. Hamster Kombat went live on multiple exchanges, including Coinbase, coinciding with its token launch on the Ton blockchain.

Coinbase has added support for Hamster Kombat perpetual futures (HMSTR-PERP) on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

The Coinbase International crypto exchange likewise added support for Catizen perpetual futures with the CATI-PERP market now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.