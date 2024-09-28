    Coinbase Welcomes New Listings: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase has again expanded its offerings by welcoming new listings
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 9:15
    Coinbase Welcomes New Listings: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has once again expanded its offerings by welcoming new listings this week. The latest listings reflect Coinbase's commitment to providing its users with access to a broader range of digital assets and to supporting the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    These additions come as part of Coinbase’s strategy to diversify its crypto offerings, catering to an increasingly diverse and global user base.

    This week, Coinbase announced that Cow Protocol (COW) is now live on Coinbase, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps allowing users to be able to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets. Coinbase also confirmed that Cow Protocol (COW) is now available to German residents.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market
    Thu, 09/19/2024 - 15:53
    Coinbase Unveils New Crypto Listings as Optimism Spikes on Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In new listings this week, ZKsync (ZK) and Moonwell (WELL) tokens are now live on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets.

    Coinbase overseas welcomes new listings

    Coinbase overseas crypto exchange, Coinbase International Exchange, has welcomed new listings this week. Hamster Kombat went live on multiple exchanges, including Coinbase, coinciding with its token launch on the Ton blockchain.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 11:38
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Coinbase has added support for Hamster Kombat perpetual futures (HMSTR-PERP) on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    The Coinbase International crypto exchange likewise added support for Catizen perpetual futures with the CATI-PERP market now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 28, 2024 - 8:42
    SHIB Smashes BTC, ETH, XRP by Weekly Profits in Grayscale’s Report
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 28, 2024 - 8:00
    'Bitcoin Winning,' Michael Saylor Tweets As BTC Leaves Gold and Bonds in Dust
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event With 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Welcomes New Listings: Details
    SHIB Smashes BTC, ETH, XRP by Weekly Profits in Grayscale’s Report
    'Bitcoin Winning,' Michael Saylor Tweets As BTC Leaves Gold and Bonds in Dust
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD