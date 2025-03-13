Coinbase to Remove Three Crypto Assets? Reason Behind It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced its decision to delist three digital assets from its platform; meme coins Floki, GIGA and Turbo are affected in this latest cleanup. The move comes as part of the exchange's regular review process to ensure compliance and maintain quality standards.

Advertisement

Coinbase made this known in a recent tweet, revealing that it regularly monitors the assets on its exchange to ensure they meet its listing standards. It added that "based on recent reviews, it will suspend trading for FLOKI (FLOKI), Turbo (TURBO), and Gigachad (GIGA) in New York only on April 14, 2025, on or around 2 PM ET."

Trading of these assets in New York will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime on this date.

Advertisement

Floki is a meme-themed cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog and was down 4% daily; Turbo touts itself as "the first ever memecoin created by AI." Giga Chad (GIGA) is a meme coin on Solana and was down 17% in the last 24 hours following the news.

Coinbase announced that based on a recent asset review, it will suspend trading for FLOKI, TURBO, and GIGA tokens in New York starting at 2:00 PM ET on April 14, 2025, to ensure compliance with its listing standards. Notably, these tokens were recently listed on Coinbase late… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 13, 2025

In an X post, Wu Blockchain highlighted the delisting, which seems surprising given that the tokens were recently listed on Coinbase late last year — FLOKI in November, and TURBO and GIGA in December.

Coinbase news

Aside from the delistings, Coinbase would be performing new listings. Yesterday, Coinbase announced it will add support for Maple Finance (SYRUP) and Aethir (ATH), both on the Ethereum (ERC-20 token) network.



The trading of both crypto assets is expected to begin on or after 9:00 a.m. PT on March 13, 2025, once liquidity conditions are met.

Similarly, RedStone (RED) is now live on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps with the experimental label.

Coinbase announced this week that it has registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), allowing it to provide crypto trading services in the nation.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the U.S.-based crypto exchange intends to launch its retail trading platform in India later this year, with additional investment and product offerings following. With this move, Coinbase has joined exchange rivals Binance, Bybit and KuCoin in registering with the FIU to offer trading services in India.