Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    11,370 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase: Bullish Signal?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 14:26
    Ethereum key metrics hinting at market shift
    Advertisement
    11,370 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase: Bullish Signal?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to blockchain intelligence platform Arkham, a whale pulled almost $40 million worth of ETH from Coinbase.

    In a recent tweet, Arkham stated that a fresh address, which it simply refers to as "0x98E," withdrew 11,370 ETH from Coinbase Prime at an average price of $3,811 per coin. The move quickly put the whale in profit, with gains of over $400,000 within an hour.

    The recent move adds to speculation of rising whale demand for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. "Have whales started coming for ETH?" Arkham asked in its tweet.

    Advertisement

    Bullish signal?

    Large withdrawals from centralized exchanges such as Coinbase are frequently interpreted as bullish signals for several reasons. First, when whales transfer ETH off of exchanges, it typically signals an intent to hold rather than sell.  

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 10:43
    $53,416,371 in XRP Arrives at Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Second, it could also represent institutional interest. Coinbase Prime caters to institutional clients, implying that major investors may be making strategic moves into Ethereum.

    Third, it can indicate market confidence. The size of the purchase, as well as the fact that it came from a newly created address, might reflect strong conviction in Ethereum.

    Ethereum OI dominance skyrockets

    According to Glassnode, Ethereum's open interest dominance has subsequently increased to above 40%, its highest level since April 2023. Only 5% of days have shown a higher reading. This represents a clear shift in speculative focus, with capital shifting from BTC to ETH on the margin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 14:32
    Ethereum Hits All-Time High in Open Interest, ETH Price Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum was recently trading at $3836, with traders eying a breakout to $4,000. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the real breakout for Ethereum begins above $4,100.

    #Ethereum #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 14:17
    'Definition of Altseason,' Top Crypto Economist Reveals
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 14:13
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    11,370 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase: Bullish Signal?
    'Definition of Altseason,' Top Crypto Economist Reveals
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    Show all