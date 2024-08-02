Coinbase Overseas Expands Meme Coin Offerings: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has recently expanded its meme coin offerings on its international platform. This strategic move is intended to meet the growing demand for meme coins among its expanding base of traders and investors.

The expansion includes the addition of meme coins, Memecoin (MEME) and Cats in a Dogs World (MEW). Meme coins continue to garner significant attention and interest within the crypto community.

In a tweet, Coinbase International Exchange says it "will add support for cat in a dogs world, Memecoin, and Jasmycoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our MEW-PERP, MEME-PERP, and JASMY-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on August 8 2024."

@CoinbaseIntExch will add support for cat in a dogs world, Memecoin, and Jasmycoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our MEW-PERP, MEME-PERP, and JASMY-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC 8 AUG 2024. pic.twitter.com/4XdvjT53hQ — Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) August 1, 2024

Coinbase added support for perpetual futures of meme coins Bonk, FLOKI and Shiba Inu on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms in May this year.

In a recent listing, Coinbase International Exchange announced that the DYM-PERP, MKR-PERP and AAVE-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

Coinbase posts $1.45 billion revenue in Q2

According to Bloomberg, Coinbase Global recorded a profit and revenue that doubled as this year's crypto market recovery continued into the second quarter.

Revenue at the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange increased to $1.45 billion, slightly exceeding Bloomberg analysts' expectations. Net income was $36 million, or 14 cents per share, after accounting for an impairment charge.