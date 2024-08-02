    Coinbase Overseas Expands Meme Coin Offerings: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase added support for Bonk, FLOKI and Shiba Inu in May this year
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 15:24
    Coinbase Overseas Expands Meme Coin Offerings: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has recently expanded its meme coin offerings on its international platform. This strategic move is intended to meet the growing demand for meme coins among its expanding base of traders and investors.

    Advertisement

    The expansion includes the addition of meme coins, Memecoin (MEME) and Cats in a Dogs World (MEW). Meme coins continue to garner significant attention and interest within the crypto community.

    In a tweet, Coinbase International Exchange says it "will add support for cat in a dogs world, Memecoin, and Jasmycoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our MEW-PERP, MEME-PERP, and JASMY-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on August 8 2024."

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

    Coinbase added support for perpetual futures of meme coins Bonk, FLOKI and Shiba Inu on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms in May this year.

    Related
    Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 14:34
    Coinbase Halts Trading of Two Crypto Tokens: Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a recent listing, Coinbase International Exchange announced that the DYM-PERP, MKR-PERP and AAVE-PERP markets are now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

    Coinbase posts $1.45 billion revenue in Q2

    According to Bloomberg, Coinbase Global recorded a profit and revenue that doubled as this year's crypto market recovery continued into the second quarter.

    Related
    Coinbase Issues Delisting Alert to Streamline Offerings
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 13:07
    Coinbase Issues Delisting Alert to Streamline Offerings
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Revenue at the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange increased to $1.45 billion, slightly exceeding Bloomberg analysts' expectations. Net income was $36 million, or 14 cents per share, after accounting for an impairment charge.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ripple CEO, CTO to Speak at Major XRPL Event in Tokyo This September
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:18
    Ripple CEO, CTO to Speak at Major XRPL Event in Tokyo This September
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:18
    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano (ADA) Scores Stunning Reliability Milestone
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:18
    Cardano (ADA) Scores Stunning Reliability Milestone
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Overseas Expands Meme Coin Offerings: Details
    Ripple CEO, CTO to Speak at Major XRPL Event in Tokyo This September
    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD