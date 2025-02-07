Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 10:09
    Advertisement
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Santiment's latest on-chain report, the concentration of top wallet holdings for major cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum, Chainlink and Toncoin shows potential market risks and opportunities driven by a small group of key players. 

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu, for example, has a significant concentration of its total supply held by the top 10 largest wallets — 61.3%, to be exact. This indicates that the price of SHIB can be influenced by the decisions of just a few holders, according to Santiment. If any of these major holders decide to sell, it could lead to some serious price drops that could expose smaller investors to more volatility. 

    Related
    565 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only Five Whales
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 14:11
    565 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only Five Whales
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Again: Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000, Cardano (ADA) Might Regain 50% in This Bounce, Solana (SOL) Reaches Reset Point

    But if these big holders keep buying or do not sell, it could mean they trust the project, and that will make things more stable for investors with smaller stakes who depend on what these big players do.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Santiment

    Santiment's data shows that when these big players have a lot of holdings, it also makes things more risky. Vitalik Buterin's burn event, which decreased the supply of SHIB, adds another layer of complexity to the coin's market dynamics. Buterin burned 90% of his tokens and donated the rest to charity, but there are still massive holdings like the "0xdEAd" wallet, which holds over 410 trillion SHIB.

    Are these Ryoshi's wallets?

    If the Santiment calculations include the dead wallet Buterin used to burn his SHIB, then the talk is that the top 10 SHIB holders hold 613 trillion SHIB, with the wallet "0xdEAd" holding 410.43 trillion SHIB worth about $6.15 billion. Another 203 trillion SHIB are spread over nine other addresses, most of which are exchanges, according to Arkham Intelligence.

    Related
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Thus, the list of top addresses holding SHIB is rich, with such names as Upbit, Binance, Robinhood, Crypto Com, Bithumb and OKX. The first address that apparently does not belong to any exchange and has an unknown owner is "0x2d7A," which holds five trillion SHIB worth $74.95 million.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Then there are five other addresses, each holding exactly five trillion SHIB. All of them were funded by "0x2d7A" three years ago and have done nothing with their tokens.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 08:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    There is still a bit of mystery surrounding Shiba Inu, as its creator Ryoshi has disappeared, leaving the project on the shoulders of enthusiasts. But how much SHIB do they own? The ownership structure, with 30 trillion SHIB held in unknown addresses, also raises more questions than answers.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 6:44
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 5:47
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Caps Launches NFT Gift Staking in Its Telegram Mini-App
    Ethereum L2 Taiko and DoraHacks Are Launching the Largest Anonymous Community Vote in Crypto History
    iFX EXPO LATAM Returns to Mexico City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD