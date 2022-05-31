Chibi Clash Next-Gen Metaverse Game Secures $3 Million, Announces IDO

Chibi Clash shares details of its private sale backed by top VC firms and angel investors

Chibi Clash, a new-generation metaverse-themed battlefield with NFTs, completes its funding round, teasing an initial decentralized exchange offering.

Chibi Clash concludes private sale with $3 million raised

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Chibi Clash, an on-chain asynchronous peer-to-peer game where players can recruit, upgrade and send their troops into battle, has successfully closed its funding round.

The net amount of funds raised has eclipsed $3 million. A clutch of high-profile VC heavyweights, including Alliance, Genblock Capital, Jump Capital, C² Ventures, Kyros Ventures, NGC Fund, PANONY, PetRock Capital, Polygon Ventures, Shima Capital, Avocado DAO and Rainmaker Games backed Chibi Clash in its funding efforts.

Also, the round yielded contributions from reputable business angels such as Nick Chong, Jack Teoh, Santiago Santos, Cozomo de Medici, Peter Ing and others.

Ted Mui, founder of Chibi Clash, is excited by the support of the global Web3 community and is sure that fresh funds will help his team in scaling and promoting its product:

We are thrilled to be working with amazing investors who share our vision in web3 gaming. Coming from the mobile gaming world, I believe web3 gaming has the potential to disrupt the gaming ecosystem by creating value for players and collectors. We are still in the early stages of web3, and with Chibi Clash I believe we can build a fun and sustainable play-to-own ecosystem that will appeal to both traditional gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Introducing CLASH, a novel gaming utility token

Urvit Goel, VP of Games BD at Polygon Ventures, highlights the ground-breaking vision of the Chibi Clash team and the significant progress it has already accomplished:

Chibi Clash is creating one of a kind web3 gaming universe driven by fun and addictive PvP gaming experiences. We are excited to be on this journey with Chibi Clash and fully support their development of groundbreaking play-and-earn gaming ecosystem on Polygon.

This round was the last one before the initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) of CLASH token. This token is a one-stop in-game asset for all Chibi Clash activities.

Technically, the game represents the free-to-play gaming ecosystem where the holders of special Chibi Legend NFTs can leverage premium tooling and unlock extra opportunities.