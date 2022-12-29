Charles Hoskinson Slams “Misinformation” About Cardano

Thu, 12/29/2022 - 06:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano founder has taken aim at a Reddit user for spreading “misinformation” about the proof-of-stake chain
Charles Hoskinson Slams “Misinformation” About Cardano
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, poked fun at the “misinformation” rampant across Reddit threads related to Cardano's computing layer (CL) and settlement layer (SL).  

Hoskinson has noted that sidechains are effectively the materialization of Cardano’s envisioned CL. 

He asked those pushing this false narrative to "resume eating paint chips now."

Hoskinson's anger was likely directed at Reddit user Awhodothey who criticized a recent Cardano report prepared by blockchain firm Messari. 

Awhodothey recently debunked a quote from a the report in a very detailed manner. In the report, it was claimed that "Cardano developed Ouroboros Classic as its first PoS consensus mechanism and split the functions of computation and settlement into separate layers." Awhodothey responded to this claim by saying that Hoskinson did indeed say they were going to create a separate computational layer, but that never actually happened. 

Awhodothey also pointed out that none of the smart contract developers on Cardano have managed to build a decentralized smart contract with their own off-chain consensus mechanisms yet. 

The user concludes his comment saying “All they have is centralized apps or very simple decentralized txs so far.”

Moreover, the user argued that Cardano is not actually decentralized since Input Output is the only entity that does anything for Cardano.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image More Than $3 Billion Stolen from Crypto Projects in 2022: Forbes
12/29/2022 - 08:58
More Than $3 Billion Stolen from Crypto Projects in 2022: Forbes
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Coinbase Customers Continue to Withhold Info, Impeding Lawsuit
12/29/2022 - 08:46
Coinbase Customers Continue to Withhold Info, Impeding Lawsuit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10, Down 96% from Its Peak
12/29/2022 - 08:30
Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10, Down 96% from Its Peak
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan