    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 3

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may drop of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 15:44
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The bears' pressure continues, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.25% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the rate of BTC keeps looking bearish as it is on its way to the local support level of $59,544. 

    If the daily bar closes below the vital zone of $60,000, there is a high possibility to expect a test of $58,000.

    Image by TradingView

    Sellers are also more powerful than buyers on the daily time frame. If the situation does not change until the end of the day and the bar closes near its low, the fall is likely to continue to the support of $56,500. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may expect a support breakout, followed by a move to the $55,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $60,311 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

