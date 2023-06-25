Chainlink Activity on Rise, LINK Shows Bullish Tendencies

Sun, 06/25/2023 - 11:40
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Chainlink benefits from growing DeFi sector
Chainlink Activity on Rise, LINK Shows Bullish Tendencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chainlink, an innovative oracle network that connects smart contracts to real-world data, has been seeing a considerable surge in its network activity, indicating strong bullish sentiment in the market. Recently, the network's address activity experienced a 10% uptick, showing increased user engagement and on-chain activity. In addition, the bid-ask volume imbalance leans toward bulls by 7%, suggesting a stronger demand for LINK compared to its supply in the marketplace.

The impact of these bullish indicators is evident in Chainlink's price action. Over the past weeks, the price of LINK has seen a significant rally, marking a 26% increase since reaching its local bottom. As of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at $6.3, a level last seen in June. This upward trend indicates renewed investor interest and a possible end to the bearish phase that has gripped the token for some months.

Link
Source: TradingView

The burgeoning DeFi sector is playing a pivotal role in Chainlink's bullish tendencies. As DeFi platforms seek to integrate real-world data into their smart contracts, Chainlink's oracles become an essential tool.

This has not only resulted in a surge in Chainlink's usage but also positively impacted the price action of LINK. As the DeFi ecosystem continues to expand, the demand for Chainlink's oracle services is expected to grow, potentially driving LINK's price even higher.

Related
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for June 24

Furthermore, Chainlink's ongoing developments and partnerships are contributing to its network activity. As more platforms adopt Chainlink's technology, the ecosystem's dynamism grows, which is reflected in on-chain metrics and, subsequently, the price of LINK.

However, as with any cryptocurrency investment, it is crucial to consider the inherent risks. While Chainlink's current on-chain data and price action exhibit bullish tendencies, investors should keep an eye on broader market sentiment and hedge their existing position from any unexpected events.

#Chainlink (LINK) News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says There's Lots to Do
06/25/2023 - 11:06
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says There's Lots to Do
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on 10 Billion XRP Buyback
06/25/2023 - 10:51
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on 10 Billion XRP Buyback
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Hits 1,619% Increase: Price Reaction
06/25/2023 - 10:31
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Hits 1,619% Increase: Price Reaction
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan