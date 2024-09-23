    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    CEO of second-biggest corporate Bitcoin holder predicts significant developments on energy market
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 16:49
    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fred Thiel, chairman and chief executive officer at Bitcoin mining behemoth Marathon Digital, has predicted "rapid innovation" and "rapid disruption" on energy markets.

    Advertisement

    Thiel has pointed to the fact that AI and data center companies have now emerged as one of the biggest financial backers of new energy generation projects. 

    These data centers are now helping to revive old nuclear plants. Thiel is, of course, alluding to the recent news piece about Pennsylvia-based Three Mile Island nuclear plant coming back online as part of its deal with tech behemoth Microsoft. It is expected to restart in 2028 in order to fuel Microsoft's AI data centers.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns

    "Data center operators seek and will attain energy self-sovereignty, and in doing so will dramatically change the energy markets in a very positive way for all consumers," Thiel said in his lengthy social media post

    Advertisement

    MicroStrategy-like strategy 

    Due to the declining profitability of Bitcoin mining following the latest quadrennial halving, some mining industry players have pivoted to AI in order to boost their revenue.

    In August, Marathon Digital made headlines by taking a page out of MicroStrategy's playbook and selling convertible notes to buy more Bitcoin. The fact that it did not opt to buy mining equipment instead underscores the tough predicament of mining industry players. The company claimed that simply buying Bitcoin would be more beneficial for its shareholders.

    The shares of Marathon Digital are down more than 30% on the year-to-date basis.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:39
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:18
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:49
    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    AI
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:39
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:18
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    Changpeng ZhaoBinanceBitcoin
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    BitcoinBitcoin NewsBitcoin PricePeter Brandt
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:36
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Bitcoin
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD