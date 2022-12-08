Cardano's AdaSwap Completes Smart Contract Audit

Cardano-focused DEX AdaSwap has been audited by cybersecurity agency Zokyo, which marks final step of its mainnet launch

AdaSwap, an ecosystem builder on the Cardano blockchain, has completed a "comprehensive" audit of its smart contracts in partnership with cybersecurity agency Zokyo, according to a Thursday announcement .

The project describes it as the "final milestone" after its launch on the mainnet. AdaSwap says that it is ready to provide the community with "the highest standards" of security in the decentralized finance space.

As reported by U.Today , Сardano's AdaSwap went live on the mainnet in late November. This was preceded by the launch of the project's testnet version.

The AdaSwap project is powered by the Milkomedia Network, which makes such blockchains as Cardano Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible.

This Thursday, the project announced that it has bridged to Ethereum scaling system Arbitrum.

Welcoming Wonder Woman

Earlier this year, AdaSwap made some buzz after securing an endorsement from superstar Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Gadot is best known for playing DC's superhero Wonder Woman. The actress has also starred in such popular movies as "Red Notice" and "Death on the Nile."

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson himself touted the endorsement, welcoming Gadot to the "Cardano family" in a March tweet .

The project also secured backing from multiple venture capital firms, including GBV Capital.