Cardano's AdaSwap Completes Smart Contract Audit

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 15:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano-focused DEX AdaSwap has been audited by cybersecurity agency Zokyo, which marks final step of its mainnet launch
AdaSwap, an ecosystem builder on the Cardano blockchain, has completed a "comprehensive" audit of its smart contracts in partnership with cybersecurity agency Zokyo, according to a Thursday announcement.

The project describes it as the "final milestone" after its launch on the mainnet. AdaSwap says that it is ready to provide the community with "the highest standards" of security in the decentralized finance space.

As reported by U.Today, Сardano's AdaSwap went live on the mainnet in late November. This was preceded by the launch of the project's testnet version.

The AdaSwap project is powered by the Milkomedia Network, which makes such blockchains as Cardano Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible.

This Thursday, the project announced that it has bridged to Ethereum scaling system Arbitrum.

Welcoming Wonder Woman

Earlier this year, AdaSwap made some buzz after securing an endorsement from superstar Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Gadot is best known for playing DC's superhero Wonder Woman. The actress has also starred in such popular movies as "Red Notice" and "Death on the Nile."

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson himself touted the endorsement, welcoming Gadot to the "Cardano family" in a March tweet.

The project also secured backing from multiple venture capital firms, including GBV Capital.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

