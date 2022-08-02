Cardano Users Indirectly Impacted by Nomad Hack: Details

Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:07
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Hack could be described as one of DeFi's most chaotic attacks to date
Cardano Users Indirectly Impacted by Nomad Hack: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Nomad's cross-chain bridge has been hacked, as reported by Colin Wu, who shared a tweet provided by the official Nomad account regarding the incident. According to Paradigm researcher ''samczsun," the hack could be described as one of DeFi's most chaotic attacks to date.

Peckshield indicates that 41 addresses grabbed nearly $152 million, or nearly 80% of the Nomad bridge exploit, although the total amount lost has not yet been confirmed. However, it is estimated that millions worth of wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), wrapped Ethereum (WETH), USD Coin (USDC) and other assets were stolen.

According to a Twitter user, the "paradigm engineering the bridge seems to allow the user to pass in an arbitrary amount when they withdraw that does not necessarily correlate with the amount they deposited into nomad on the other chain, thus the exploit was taken advantage of."

Reports indicated that Nomad had a total value locked (TVL) of $165 million, per DefiLlama data, at the time of the exploit.

Cardano users indirectly affected

According to the Cardano-focused Twitter account, ADA whale, Cardano users might have been indirectly affected by the hack.

Milkomeda C1 launched in late March, enabling Ethereum dApps to be deployed in the Cardano ecosystem. The cross-chain protocol, Nomad, is one of the dApps functioning on Milkomeda C1.

Ahead of the deployment, Nomad announced in February that its Ethereum bridge will be connected to Milkomeda, which means, in effect, that assets can be sent back and forth between Cardano and Ethereum.

Milkomeda spoke on the incident afterward: "We are aware of the Nomad exploit. Unfortunately, we can't control what happens to other projects. This does not affect the base Milkomeda protocol, but Nomad is one of the multiple bridges deployed to Milkomeda, so users of Nomad-based assets on Milkomeda & Cardano are affected."

Milkomeda is a Layer 2 protocol (rollup) delivering EVM capabilities to non-EVM blockchains.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 1.4 Billion MATIC Tokens Issued in Just 1 Hour, Price Reacted with 6% Fall
08/02/2022 - 12:33
1.4 Billion MATIC Tokens Issued in Just 1 Hour, Price Reacted with 6% Fall
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
08/02/2022 - 12:22
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Investors Actively Sign Petition to Remove Gary Gensler as Chairman of SEC
08/02/2022 - 10:30
Crypto Investors Actively Sign Petition to Remove Gary Gensler as Chairman of SEC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev